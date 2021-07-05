PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Short Interest Update

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the May 31st total of 6,400,000 shares. Currently, 23.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 755,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

In other news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PetMed Express by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,217,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,171,000 after buying an additional 85,724 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PetMed Express by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 986,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,696,000 after buying an additional 55,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PetMed Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PetMed Express by 2,711.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,628,000 after buying an additional 346,235 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in PetMed Express by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 311,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PETS stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.30. The stock had a trading volume of 662,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,853. PetMed Express has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.52. The company has a market cap of $654.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.58.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from PetMed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.