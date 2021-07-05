Permission Coin (ASK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $237,004.00

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 5th. During the last week, Permission Coin has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Permission Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Permission Coin has a total market cap of $26.79 million and approximately $237,004.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00044668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00134581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.09 or 0.00166646 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,743.82 or 1.00255660 BTC.

Permission Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,386,481,798 coins. Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

