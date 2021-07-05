Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The company’s largest divisions are Undertone and CodeFuel. Undertone’s synchronized digital branding solution delivers award-winning creative experiences through cohesive stories to the world’s leading brands across the most important touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel’s search solution platform empowers publishers to create new revenue streams and unique search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PERI. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Perion Network from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.57.

PERI stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $28.32. The company has a market cap of $685.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.93 million. Research analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Perion Network by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after purchasing an additional 223,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Perion Network by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,033,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,397,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at $18,148,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at $15,897,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Perion Network by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 451,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 233,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

