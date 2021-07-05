Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,900 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the May 31st total of 160,500 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PSHG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performance Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Performance Shipping in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

PSHG traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.47. 16,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,864. Performance Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.89.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10). Performance Shipping had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Performance Shipping will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Shipping by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,512 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. As of April 7, 2021, it owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

