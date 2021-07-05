Penta Trading Up 19.3% Over Last Week (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Penta has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $34,577.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Penta has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. One Penta coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00054415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00017995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $299.28 or 0.00875714 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,775.96 or 0.08122545 BTC.

Penta Coin Profile

PNT is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Penta is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Penta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

