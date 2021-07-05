PegNet Reaches Market Capitalization of $313,551.39 (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded down 23.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One PegNet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PegNet has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $313,551.39 and approximately $3,528.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00045032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00136244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00165320 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,170.19 or 1.00357019 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000106 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

