Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,949 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,394,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.76.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $383.86 on Monday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $257.87 and a one year high of $471.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 154.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

