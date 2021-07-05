Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.13.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

PAYA opened at $11.50 on Monday. Paya has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.05.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $55.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.87 million. On average, analysts predict that Paya will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paya by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paya by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,823,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,773 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Paya by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,682,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,857 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

