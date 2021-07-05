Patron Price Reaches $0.0076 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 5th. In the last seven days, Patron has traded up 8% against the US dollar. Patron has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $9,366.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00054033 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00017834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.90 or 0.00796400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,696.07 or 0.08014731 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

Patron (PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

