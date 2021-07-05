Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,476,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 147,225 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.23% of Party City Holdco worth $14,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,894,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,426 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 20.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,380,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 574,944 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 2,450.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,094,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972,852 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,568,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,796,000 after acquiring an additional 827,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,882,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,917,000 after acquiring an additional 30,122 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Shares of Party City Holdco stock opened at $9.37 on Monday. Party City Holdco Inc. has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.56 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.93.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 93.52% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $426.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $677,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,791.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $452,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,228.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.