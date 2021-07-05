Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Invests $199,000 in two (NYSE:TWOA)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in two (NYSE:TWOA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of TWO as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TWO in the first quarter worth $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TWO in the first quarter worth $100,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TWO in the first quarter worth $320,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TWO in the first quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TWO in the first quarter worth $497,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWOA opened at $9.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91. two has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.03.

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

