Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 101.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $136.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.19. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.20%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

