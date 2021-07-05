Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Short Interest Up 21.5% in June

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the May 31st total of 2,000,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 879,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 51.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OC. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

Shares of NYSE:OC traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,437. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.