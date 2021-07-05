Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) and Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Head-To-Head Review

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) and Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv has a beta of 3.91, suggesting that its share price is 291% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cimarex Energy has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ovintiv and Cimarex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovintiv -117.55% 7.85% 2.34% Cimarex Energy -60.34% 17.85% 6.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ovintiv and Cimarex Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovintiv $6.09 billion 1.38 -$6.10 billion $0.35 92.03 Cimarex Energy $1.56 billion 4.86 -$1.97 billion $1.39 53.03

Cimarex Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ovintiv. Cimarex Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ovintiv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ovintiv and Cimarex Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovintiv 0 5 15 0 2.75 Cimarex Energy 0 10 12 0 2.55

Ovintiv presently has a consensus price target of $31.08, suggesting a potential downside of 3.52%. Cimarex Energy has a consensus price target of $71.86, suggesting a potential downside of 2.51%. Given Cimarex Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cimarex Energy is more favorable than Ovintiv.

Dividends

Ovintiv pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Cimarex Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Ovintiv pays out 108.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cimarex Energy pays out 77.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ovintiv has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Cimarex Energy has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Cimarex Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.9% of Ovintiv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Cimarex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Ovintiv shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Cimarex Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cimarex Energy beats Ovintiv on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. Its other upstream assets comprise Eagle Ford in south Texas, Bakken in North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Duvernay in west central Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Wheatland in southern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.