Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 988,400 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the May 31st total of 1,237,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Otsuka stock remained flat at $$41.60 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.43. Otsuka has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $44.76.
Otsuka Company Profile
Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.