O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) is Avenir Corp’s 10th Largest Position

Avenir Corp lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 4.0% of Avenir Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Avenir Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $45,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $899,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $685,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $333,624,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 658,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,064,000 after acquiring an additional 35,363 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 462,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,454,000 after acquiring an additional 18,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $6.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $581.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,365. The company has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $545.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $413.00 and a 52 week high of $582.79.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.22.

In related news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total value of $2,643,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 15,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.60, for a total value of $8,660,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,180 shares in the company, valued at $8,418,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,148 shares of company stock valued at $34,816,827. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.