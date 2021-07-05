Orbitcoin Price Up 3.6% Over Last Week (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $778,023.23 and approximately $24.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,545.30 or 1.00148849 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00038284 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.62 or 0.01286083 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.61 or 0.00398930 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007740 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.84 or 0.00393816 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005875 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00011058 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005104 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

