OpenDAO (OPEN) Price Down 17.7% This Week

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. OpenDAO has a market cap of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00054542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00017904 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $294.74 or 0.00871315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,752.61 or 0.08137305 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OPEN is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

OpenDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

