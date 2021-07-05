Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.30

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$64.30 and last traded at C$63.88, with a volume of 6811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$62.95.
Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Open Text to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$62.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83. The stock has a market cap of C$17.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$58.81.
About Open Text (TSE:OTEX)
Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.
Featured Story: Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.