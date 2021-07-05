Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Short Interest Update

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 969,100 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the May 31st total of 719,900 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $6.61 on Monday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.68.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 139.26% and a negative net margin of 10,544.68%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 6,377.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 63,775 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $100,000.

ONTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Onconova Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

