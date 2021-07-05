Omni Price Hits $4.17 on Major Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $4.17 or 0.00012128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $16.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Omni has traded up 46.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.07 or 0.00410523 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000556 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Omni

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,233 coins and its circulating supply is 562,917 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

