OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes $750,000 Position in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $20,250,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $13,500,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $12,000,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,500,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,344,000.

Get BYTE Acquisition alerts:

Shares of BYTSU opened at $10.16 on Monday. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for BYTE Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYTE Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.