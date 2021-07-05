OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes $502,000 Position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the first quarter worth $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter valued at $356,000.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

