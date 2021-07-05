OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes $350,000 Position in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WALDU. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $400,000.

NASDAQ:WALDU opened at $10.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.21. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $10.98.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

