OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New Investment in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,500,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,000,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,970,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,500,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,000,000.

Shares of SCAQU stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

