OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New Investment in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 100,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERES. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 700,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after buying an additional 353,000 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 686,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after buying an additional 96,120 shares in the last quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,212,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,846,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERES stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79. East Resources Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

