OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $598,000 in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth $997,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth $7,478,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth $2,493,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth $9,971,000.

LEGAU opened at $10.00 on Monday. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

