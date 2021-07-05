OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $497,000 in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter worth approximately $22,388,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,970,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000.

Shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.11. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $11.45.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

