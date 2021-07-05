OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys Shares of 39,700 SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.23% of SVF Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SVFA. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,081,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,272,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SVF Investment stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97. SVF Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

