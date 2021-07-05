Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) and National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Head to Head Contrast

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) and National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bank has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

70.4% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of National Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of National Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Old National Bancorp and National Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old National Bancorp $902.58 million 3.20 $226.41 million $1.50 11.64 National Bank $358.26 million 3.19 $88.59 million $2.91 12.75

Old National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than National Bank. Old National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Old National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. National Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Old National Bancorp pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Bank pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Old National Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and National Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Old National Bancorp and National Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old National Bancorp 32.54% 10.05% 1.29% National Bank 27.77% 12.59% 1.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Old National Bancorp and National Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old National Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00 National Bank 0 1 1 0 2.50

Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential downside of 12.18%. National Bank has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.12%. Given National Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe National Bank is more favorable than Old National Bancorp.

Summary

National Bank beats Old National Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. It also provides debit and automated teller machine cards, telephone access, online banking, and other electronic and mobile banking services; cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory, and other traditional banking services; wealth management, investment, and foreign currency services; and treasury management, merchant, health savings, and capital markets services, as well as community development lending and equity investment solutions. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total of 162 banking centers located primarily in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Old National Bancorp was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases, such as working capital loans, equipment loans, lender finance loans, food and agriculture loans, government and non-profit loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans and leases; non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans consisting of loans on commercial properties, such as office buildings, warehouse/distribution buildings, multi-family, hospitality, and retail buildings; small business administration loans to support manufacturers, distributors, and service providers; term loans, line of credits, and real estate secured loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers treasury management solutions comprising online and mobile banking, commercial credit card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and fraud prevention services, as well as other auxiliary services, including account reconciliation, collections, repurchase accounts, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. As of February 24, 2021, the company operated through a network of 89 banking centers located in Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, New Mexico, Utah, and Texas. It also operates 128 ATMs. The company was formerly known as NBH Holdings Corp. and changed its name to National Bank Holdings Corporation in March 2012. National Bank Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

