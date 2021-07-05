Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

ODT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of ODT stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,920. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.43. Odonate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $133.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.33.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODT. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 969.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

