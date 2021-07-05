Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $665,000 in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,762,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,918,000 after purchasing an additional 28,939 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 717.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 469,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,729,000 after purchasing an additional 411,915 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 78,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after acquiring an additional 19,662 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.90.

NYSE:SWK opened at $207.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.78. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.16 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,232.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

