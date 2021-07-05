Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $556,000 in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 78,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $86.70 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $89.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.25.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.79.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

