Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Increases Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.0% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 44.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 71,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 11.0% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $26.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.27, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.75.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.