Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys Shares of 5,786 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $88.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $74.17 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.32.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.71.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

