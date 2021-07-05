Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys New Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC opened at $142.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $142.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.07.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

