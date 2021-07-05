Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys 57,894 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 539.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,894 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,686,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,759,000 after buying an additional 74,038 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,733,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,415,000 after buying an additional 231,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after buying an additional 255,096 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,389,000 after buying an additional 85,524 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,143,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,756,000 after buying an additional 196,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $11.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.71 and a beta of 2.02. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 71.36%. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 670,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,042,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Shoemaker purchased 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 365,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,376 in the last quarter. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.