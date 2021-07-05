Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires 5,326 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEE opened at $59.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.36. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $31.98 and a 52 week high of $59.70.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

