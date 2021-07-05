O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes $227,000 Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist upped their price target on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.94.

Shares of SHAK opened at $104.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -97.37 and a beta of 1.75. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $138.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,592 shares of company stock valued at $388,905 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

