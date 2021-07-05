O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes $196,000 Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 14.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 73.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth $322,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 98.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,158,000 after buying an additional 19,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 15.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 30,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.17.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total transaction of $614,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,978,521.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,308 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $201.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -346.62 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.40. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $121.56 and a 12 month high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

