O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,939 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 4,971.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $44.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.44%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WERN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

