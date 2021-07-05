O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Energy Services Reunited were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 149.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 739.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NESR stock opened at $14.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.94. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NESR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

National Energy Services Reunited Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

