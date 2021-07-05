O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 313.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 220.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $140.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $78.99 and a 1 year high of $151.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,696,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total transaction of $262,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,871,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,433 shares of company stock valued at $913,511 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.80.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

