O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,171 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Redfin by 138.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 14,099 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Redfin by 45.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 33.6% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Redfin by 5,218.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $44,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $4,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $4,540,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,668,812 shares in the company, valued at $84,191,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,033 shares of company stock worth $11,296,302. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RDFN opened at $62.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.18. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,559.00 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.62.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $268.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.68 million. Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RDFN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.40.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

