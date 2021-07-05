O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $222,000 Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 725 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.0% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $3,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,990,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,997 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on LULU shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.39.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $368.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $333.85. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $399.90. The stock has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

