O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 2,038.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Open Text by 68.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Open Text during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Open Text by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. 64.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $51.95 on Monday. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $52.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.30 million. Open Text had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.2008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OTEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays cut shares of Open Text from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $59.00 target price on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

