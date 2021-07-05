O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $201,000 Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,186 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 51.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Owens Corning by 3,580.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OC opened at $98.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.29. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

