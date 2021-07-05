O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 940 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $22.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.24. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Radian Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $328.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $251,042.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,046.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa Mumford sold 4,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $89,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,176.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,022 shares of company stock worth $815,687 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

