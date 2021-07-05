NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $1,000.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $750.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $685.37.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $819.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $662.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $510.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.98, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.38. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $388.50 and a 1 year high of $820.21.

NVIDIA’s stock is going to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total value of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at $58,289,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,450 shares of company stock valued at $60,507,536 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,900,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 18.9% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 43,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,609,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.5% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,371 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

