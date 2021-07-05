Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the May 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NXP traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $18.46. 7,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,644. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $18.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXP. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

